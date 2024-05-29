Top 5 highest grossing movies of Aamir Khan

Pratidin Bureau

1. Dangal (2016)

Worldwide gross : 2075cr

Domestic net collection : 387cr

Highlights: Biographical sports drama about wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters, Geeta and Babita. Praised for its inspirational story and powerful performances.

Dangal | Image: Google

2. Secret Superstar (2017)

Worldwide gross : 918cr

Domestic net collection : 63cr

Highlights: Story of a young girl aspiring to be a singer, overcoming obstacles with the help of her mentor. Widely appreciated for its emotional depth and Aamir's supporting role.

Secret Superstar | Image: Google

3. PK (2014)

Worldwide gross : 772cr

Domestic net collection : 340cr

Highlights: A satirical comedy-drama about an alien who questions religious dogmas on Earth. Known for its unique storyline and strong social message.

PK | Image: Google

4. Dhoom 3 (2013)

Worldwide gross : 558cr

Domestic net collection : 284cr

Highlights: A high-octane action thriller where Aamir plays a dual role. Noted for its impressive stunts, special effects, and Aamir's performance.

Dhoom 3 | Image: Google

5. 3 Idiots (2009)

Worldwide gross : 412cr

Domestic net collection : 202cr

Highlights: A comedy-drama that tackles the Indian education system. Aamir's portrayal of a free-spirited student resonated with audiences, making it a cultural phenomenon.

3 Idiots | Image: Google