Top 5 highest grossing movies of Aamir Khan

Pratidin Bureau
Worldwide gross : 2075cr
Domestic net collection : 387cr
Highlights: Biographical sports drama about wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters, Geeta and Babita. Praised for its inspirational story and powerful performances.
Worldwide gross : 918cr
Domestic net collection : 63cr
Highlights: Story of a young girl aspiring to be a singer, overcoming obstacles with the help of her mentor. Widely appreciated for its emotional depth and Aamir's supporting role.
Worldwide gross : 772cr
Domestic net collection : 340cr
Highlights: A satirical comedy-drama about an alien who questions religious dogmas on Earth. Known for its unique storyline and strong social message.
Worldwide gross : 558cr
Domestic net collection : 284cr
Highlights: A high-octane action thriller where Aamir plays a dual role. Noted for its impressive stunts, special effects, and Aamir's performance.
Worldwide gross : 412cr
Domestic net collection : 202cr
Highlights: A comedy-drama that tackles the Indian education system. Aamir's portrayal of a free-spirited student resonated with audiences, making it a cultural phenomenon.