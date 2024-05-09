Top 5 kate winslet romantic movies

Pratidin Bureau
The undisputed king of romantic movies, Titanic's epic love story between Rose (Winslet) and Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) aboard the doomed ship is a timeless classic.
This mind-bending rom-com explores the complexities of love and memory loss as Clementine (Winslet) and Joel (Jim Carrey) undergo a procedure to erase their memories of each other.
An adaptation of Jane Austen's novel, this period drama portrays the contrasting romantic journeys of two sisters, Marianne (Winslet) and Elinor (Emma Thompson).
A heartwarming rom-com where Iris (Winslet) and Amanda (Cameron Diaz) swap homes and lives for the holidays, both unexpectedly finding love.
This drama explores themes of desire and frustration in a suburban setting. Sarah (Winslet) and Brad (Patrick Wilson) navigate an unconventional attraction while dealing with unhappy marriages.