Top 5 Lowest Totals Defended By RCB In IPL History 2023

Pratidin Bureau

126 vs CSK (2008)

Anil Kumble's three wickets helped RCB restrict CSK to 112 and win by 14 runs.

Defended By RCB | Image: Google

126 vs LSG (2023)

A collective bowling effort from RCB bundled out LSG for just 108 runs, securing an 18-run victory.

Defended By RCB | Image: Google

133 vs RR (2009)

Anil Kumble's spectacular bowling performance with figures of 5/5 restricted RR to a mere 58 runs, leading to a comfortable win for RCB.

Defended By RCB | Image: Google

145 vs PBKS (2009)

A combined bowling attack with Praveen Kumar, Roelof van der Merwe, and Anil Kumble picking up crucial wickets helped RCB defend 145 runs and win by 8 runs.

Defended By RCB | Image: Google

149 vs SRH (2021)

Shahbaz Ahmed's three wickets and a collective bowling effort restricted SRH to 143 runs, securing a narrow 6-run victory for RCB.

Defended By RCB | Image: Google