Top 5 movies based on indian freedom fighters

Pratidin Bureau
This biographical film chronicles the life of Bhagat Singh, a young revolutionary who fought against British rule in India. Ajay Devgn delivers a powerful performance as Singh, who became a symbol of India's fight for independence.
This epic biopic by Richard Attenborough portrays the life of Mahatma Gandhi, the leader of India's nonviolent independence movement. Ben Kingsley earned an Academy Award for his portrayal of Gandhi, who led India to freedom through his philosophy of Satyagraha (truth force).
Vicky Kaushal stars as Sardar Udham Singh, a revolutionary who assassinated Michael O' Dwyer, the British officer responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film explores Singh's motivations and the sacrifices made by Indian freedom fighters.
Aamir Khan portrays Mangal Pandey, a sepoy in the British East India Company army who rebelled against his superiors in 1857, sparking what is known as the Sepoy Mutiny. The film depicts the growing discontent among Indian soldiers and the events that led to the rebellion.
Kangana Ranaut takes on the role of Rani Lakshmibai, the warrior queen of Jhansi who fought valiantly against the British during the Revolt of 1857. The film showcases Rani Lakshmibai's courage and leadership in the fight for independence.