Top 9 Leadership Quotes From Game of Thrones

Pratidin Bureau

1. Daenerys Targaryen: "Power is not something you take, it is something that is given to you."

This quote highlights the importance of earning respect and loyalty rather than brute force.

Daenerys Targaryen | Image: Google

2. Jon Snow: "Do you know what leadership is? It's not about giving orders. It's about taking responsibility."

Jon emphasizes the burden and responsibility that comes with leadership, not just the authority.

Jon Snow | Image: Google

3. Tyrion Lannister: "A good leader is like a shepherd. He stays behind the flock, letting the most nimble go out ahead, unsure of where they are going. But when danger threatens, he is the first to step forward."

This quote emphasizes the importance of adaptability and being prepared to face challenges head-on.

Tyrion Lannister | Image: Google

4. Tyrion Lannister: "Never forget what you are. The rest of the world will not. Wear it like armor, and it can never be used to hurt you."

This quote encourages self-awareness and using your vulnerabilities as strengths.

Tyrion Lannister | Image: Google

5. Cersei Lannister: "Anyone who cannot control their own children cannot control a kingdom."

This quote highlights the importance of setting a strong example and leading by personal conduct.

Cersei Lannister | Image: Google

6. Stannis Baratheon: "A crown sits heavy on the head that is not strong enough to bear it."

This quote warns against ambition without the necessary strength and wisdom to lead.

Stannis Baratheon | Image: Google

7. Daenerys Targaryen: "Show too much kindness, and people won't fear you. If they don't fear you, they won't follow you."

This quote highlights the need for balance between compassion and discipline in leadership.

Daenerys Targaryen | Image: Google

8. Ned Stark: "The man who passes the sentence should swing the sword."

This quote emphasizes the importance of taking responsibility for one's actions and decisions.

Ned Stark | Image: Google

9. Jorah Mormont: "Love is the death of duty."

This quote highlights the potential conflict between personal feelings and leadership responsibilities.

Jorah Mormont | Image: Google