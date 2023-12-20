Top 9 Leadership Quotes From Game of Thrones

Pratidin Bureau
This quote highlights the importance of earning respect and loyalty rather than brute force.
Jon emphasizes the burden and responsibility that comes with leadership, not just the authority.
This quote emphasizes the importance of adaptability and being prepared to face challenges head-on.
This quote encourages self-awareness and using your vulnerabilities as strengths.
This quote highlights the importance of setting a strong example and leading by personal conduct.
This quote warns against ambition without the necessary strength and wisdom to lead.
This quote highlights the need for balance between compassion and discipline in leadership.
This quote emphasizes the importance of taking responsibility for one's actions and decisions.
This quote highlights the potential conflict between personal feelings and leadership responsibilities.