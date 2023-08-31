Top Best Movies of Suniel Shetty

Pratidin Bureau
An epic war film based on the Battle of Longewala during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Shetty plays the role of Captain Vijay Singh Rajput, one of the Indian soldiers who fought bravely against the Pakistani forces.
An action thriller film about a police officer who goes undercover to stop a gang of terrorists. Shetty stars alongside Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon.
A crime thriller film about a group of gangsters who team up to rob a bank. Shetty stars alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and Ajay Devgn.
A romantic drama film about two doctors who fall in love. Shetty stars alongside Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar.
A comedy film about three unemployed men who set up a security agency. Shetty stars alongside Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal.
A war film based on the Kargil War of 1999. Shetty plays the role of Colonel Sunil Damle, one of the Indian soldiers who fought in the war.
A drama film about a young man who is torn between his two fathers, one of whom is a gangster. Shetty stars alongside Kajol and Ajay Devgn.
A comedy film about two families who are forced to live together after their houses are exchanged. Shetty stars alongside Karisma Kapoor and Tabu.