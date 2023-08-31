Top Best Movies of Suniel Shetty

Pratidin Bureau

Border (1997)

An epic war film based on the Battle of Longewala during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Shetty plays the role of Captain Vijay Singh Rajput, one of the Indian soldiers who fought bravely against the Pakistani forces.

Border

Mohra (1994)

An action thriller film about a police officer who goes undercover to stop a gang of terrorists. Shetty stars alongside Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon.

Mohra

Kaante (2002)

A crime thriller film about a group of gangsters who team up to rob a bank. Shetty stars alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and Ajay Devgn.

Kaante

Dhadkan (2000)

A romantic drama film about two doctors who fall in love. Shetty stars alongside Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar.

Dhadkan

Hera Pheri (2000)

A comedy film about three unemployed men who set up a security agency. Shetty stars alongside Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal.

Hera Pheri

LOC: Kargil (2003)

A war film based on the Kargil War of 1999. Shetty plays the role of Colonel Sunil Damle, one of the Indian soldiers who fought in the war.

LOC: Kargi

Sapoot (1996)

A drama film about a young man who is torn between his two fathers, one of whom is a gangster. Shetty stars alongside Kajol and Ajay Devgn.

Sapoot

Yeh Tera Ghar Yeh Mera Ghar (2001)

A comedy film about two families who are forced to live together after their houses are exchanged. Shetty stars alongside Karisma Kapoor and Tabu.

Yeh Tera Ghar Yeh Mera Ghar