Top Cricketers who never played in IPL history

Pratidin Bureau
The elegant South African batsman, known for his classical strokeplay, has never been part of the IPL.
The former Sri Lankan captain and wicketkeeper-batsman is regarded as one of the greatest wicketkeeper-batsmen in the history of cricket. However, he never played in the IPL.
The former South African captain and opening batsman, who had a distinguished career in international cricket, never participated in the IPL.
The English cricketer, primarily a fast-medium bowler, was known for his skillful swing bowling but never got an opportunity in the IPL.
The leading wicket-taker for England in Test cricket, Anderson has never been a part of the IPL.
The Sri Lankan all-rounder, known for his ability with both bat and ball, has never participated in the IPL.
The Bangladeshi all-rounder, widely regarded as one of the best all-rounders in modern cricket, was banned from the IPL for a period due to breaching the anti-corruption code.