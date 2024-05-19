Top Hottest Kpop Idols (Female) in 2023: Jennie, Lisa, IU, Irene to Jisoo

Pratidin Bureau

Lisa (Blackpink)

Lisa was the most searched female K-pop idol of 2023 according to Google Trends. She's known for her exceptional dancing skills and charisma.

Hottest Kpop Idols (Female) | Image: Google

Jennie (Blackpink)

Another Blackpink member, Jennie, is known for her rapping and stage presence. She also has a successful solo career.

IU

IU is a popular soloist known for her songwriting and singing talents. She has a long and successful career in K-pop.

Irene (Red Velvet)

The leader of Red Velvet, Irene is known for her visuals and elegant stage presence.

Jisoo (Blackpink)

Jisoo, the oldest member of Blackpink, is known for her vocals and visuals. She's also an actress.

YoonA (Girls' Generation)

A veteran idol and member of the legendary group Girls' Generation, YoonA holds the nickname "Nation's Visual" due to her stunning visuals. She's also a successful actress.

Karina (aespa)

Karina, the leader of the new and rising group aespa, is known for her powerful rapping and stage presence. aespa has quickly gained a large fanbase due to their unique concept and catchy music.

Winter (aespa)

Another member of aespa, Winter is known for her beautiful vocals and captivating stage presence. aespa is expected to continue being a major force in K-pop for years to come.

