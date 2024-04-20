Top Malayalam thrillers to watch this weekend

Pratidin Bureau
Loosely translating to The Fifth Midnight, this movie revolves around an aspiring criminologist, who helps cops catch a serial killer. This one will keep you guessing till the very end. You can watch it on Prime Video.
This sequel to the critically acclaimed Drishyam picks up six years after the events of the first film.
This courtroom drama with a political twist is a must-watch for fans of thrillers. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as a lawyer who takes on a high-profile case. You can watch it on Netflix.
Mammootty delivers a powerful performance in this psychological thriller. The film follows the story of a retired cop who is forced to confront his past when a series of murders take place in his hometown.
This investigative thriller stars Asif Ali as a cop who is sent to investigate a series of mysterious deaths in a remote village. The film is directed by Jeethu Joseph, who also helmed the Drishyam films.
This techno-thriller explores the dangers of online relationships. The film stars Fahadh Faasil as a cyber security expert who is hired to track down a missing woman. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
This intense thriller is set against the backdrop of the caste system in Kerala. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Roshan Mathew as two friends who find themselves on opposite sides of the law.
This neo-noir thriller is a slow burn but keeps you engaged. The film stars Anna Ben as a young woman who takes a cab ride late at night and finds herself in a dangerous situation. You can watch it on Netflix.