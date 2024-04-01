Top rated Psychological Thriller movies of all time

Pratidin Bureau

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

A young FBI trainee, Clarice Starling, is given the mission to interview and profile Dr. Hannibal Lecter, a cannibalistic psychiatrist, to help catch another serial killer.

Get Out (2017)

A Black man visits his white girlfriend's parents for the weekend, where he experiences increasingly unsettling behavior that causes him to suspect a sinister truth about their intentions.

Parasite (2019)

The members of a poor family scheme to become employed by a wealthy family by infiltrating their household and posing as unrelated, highly qualified professionals.

The Shining (1980)

A family heads to an isolated hotel for the winter where a sinister presence influences the father into violence, while his psychic son sees horrific forebodings from both past and future.

Vertigo (1958)

A retired detective with acrophobia investigates the strange activities of a beautiful woman suspected of murder.

Se7en (1995)

Two detectives, one near retirement and the other brand new, work together to catch a serial killer who commits murders based on the seven deadly sins.

Mulholland Drive (2001)

A young woman who has just arrived in Los Angeles to become an actress discovers a dark secret about another woman who seems to have been living her dream life.

Memento (2000)

A man with short-term memory loss tries to find his wife's murderer by using tattoos and Polaroids to keep track of clues.

Psycho (1960)

A Phoenix secretary embezzles $40,000 from her employer and goes on the run, arriving at a motel run by a young man under the domination of his mother.

The Sixth Sense (1999)

A child psychologist who can talk to the dead helps a troubled boy who is haunted by ghosts.

