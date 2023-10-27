Top Trending & Popular Series on Netflix Right Now (Updated 27 Oct)

Pratidin Bureau

Kaala Paani

 A retired police officer investigates a mysterious death at an isolated island, while also confronting his own past.

Kaala Paani | Netflix

Lupin

A charming thief takes inspiration from Arsène Lupin, a gentleman thief from the novels of Maurice Leblanc, to avenge his father's death.

Lupin | Netflix

Life on our planet

David Attenborough, in his 90s, reflects on the devastating impact humans have had on the planet.

Life on our planet | Netflix

Bekham

The story of the rise to fame of David Beckham, one of the most iconic and successful footballers of all time.

Bekham | Netflix

Elite

Three working-class students enroll in an exclusive private school in Spain, where their presence ignites a clash of cultures and social classes.

Elite | Netflix

Choona

A young man from a small town dreams of becoming a successful businessman, but his plans are derailed when he gets involved in a fraudulent scheme.

Choona | Netflix

One Piece

A young pirate named Monkey D. Luffy sets sail on an epic adventure to find the legendary treasure known as the One Piece and become the Pirate King.

One Piece | Netflix

S*x Education

An awkward teen with an uninhibited mother becomes a popular sex therapist at his high school.

S*x Education | Netflix

Guns & Gulaabs

A love story set against the backdrop of the Indian independence movement.

Guns & Gulaabs | Netflix