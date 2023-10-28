Top Whiskey Brands in India under Rs. 5,000

Pratidin Bureau

Amrut Fusion Single Malt Whisky

Complex and thickly oaked whisky with a smoky flavour. It has hints of vanilla, fruit, spice and chocolate fudge.

Amrut Fusion Single Malt Whisky | Image:Google

Paul John Indian Single Malt Whisky

A deep and nuanced whisky with hints of wood, vanilla, and honey.

Paul John Indian Single Malt Whisky | Image:Google

Glenlivet 12 Year Old

A smooth and fruity whisky with notes of honey, vanilla, and citrus.

Glenlivet 12 Year Old | Image:Google

Glenfiddich 12 Year Old

A balanced and versatile whisky with notes of vanilla, oak, and fruit.

Glenfiddich 12 Year Old | Image:Google

Ballantine's Finest

A blended whisky with notes of vanilla, honey, and fruit.

Ballantine's Finest | Image:Google

Teacher's Highland Cream

A blended whisky with notes of vanilla, caramel, and fruit.

Teacher's Highland Cream | Image:Google

Monkey Shoulder

A blended whisky with notes of vanilla, toffee, and fruit

Monkey Shoulder | Image:Google

Chivas Regal 12 Year Old

A blended whisky with notes of vanilla, honey, and spice.

Chivas Regal 12 Year Old | Image:Google

Black Label

A blended whisky with notes of vanilla, fruit, and smoke

Black Label | Image:Google

Red Label

A blended whisky with notes of vanilla, fruit, and spice.

Red Label | Image:Google

Jim Beam White Label

A bourbon whiskey with notes of vanilla, caramel, and oak.

Jim Beam White Label | Image:Google

Jack Daniel's No.7

A Tennessee whiskey with notes of vanilla, caramel, and maple.

Jack Daniel's No.7 | Image:Google