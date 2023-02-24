List Of Traditional Dresses of India

Pratidin Bureau

Saree

The saree is a long piece of cloth draped around the body, typically worn by women. It is the most iconic Indian traditional dress and is worn across the country.

Salwar Kameez

The Salwar Kameez is a popular traditional dress of Northern India. It consists of a long tunic (Kameez) and loose-fitting pants (Salwar).

Lehenga Choli

Lehenga Choli is a traditional dress worn by women for weddings and special occasions. It consists of a long skirt (Lehenga) and a short blouse (Choli).

Kurta Pyjama

Kurta Pyjama is a traditional dress worn by men in Northern India. It consists of a long shirt (Kurta) and loose-fitting pants (Pyjama).

Dhoti Kurta

Dhoti Kurta is a traditional dress for men, typically worn for special occasions like weddings and religious ceremonies. It consists of a long shirt (Kurta) and a piece of cloth draped around the waist (Dhoti).

Bandhani

Bandhani is a traditional dress worn by women in Rajasthan and Gujarat. It is a form of tie-dyeing where the cloth is tied and dyed to create patterns.

Sherwani

Sherwani is a traditional dress worn by men for weddings and other formal occasions. It is a long coat-like garment that is usually worn over a Kurta Pyjama or a Dhoti Kurta. Sherwanis are typically made of silk or other luxurious fabrics and may be embroidered with intricate designs.

Mekhla Chador:

Mekhla Chador is a traditional dress of Assam. It consists of a long skirt (Mekhla) and a draped shawl (Chador) over the shoulders.

Pheran

Pheran is a traditional dress worn by men and women in Jammu and Kashmir. It is a long, loose gown-like garment made of wool.

Mundum Neriyathum

Mundum Neriyathum is a traditional dress worn by women in Kerala. It consists of a two-piece garment - a skirt (Mundum) and a shawl (Neriyathum) draped over the shoulders.