List Of Traditional Dresses of India

Pratidin Bureau
The saree is a long piece of cloth draped around the body, typically worn by women. It is the most iconic Indian traditional dress and is worn across the country.
The Salwar Kameez is a popular traditional dress of Northern India. It consists of a long tunic (Kameez) and loose-fitting pants (Salwar).
Lehenga Choli is a traditional dress worn by women for weddings and special occasions. It consists of a long skirt (Lehenga) and a short blouse (Choli).
Kurta Pyjama is a traditional dress worn by men in Northern India. It consists of a long shirt (Kurta) and loose-fitting pants (Pyjama).
Dhoti Kurta is a traditional dress for men, typically worn for special occasions like weddings and religious ceremonies. It consists of a long shirt (Kurta) and a piece of cloth draped around the waist (Dhoti).
Bandhani is a traditional dress worn by women in Rajasthan and Gujarat. It is a form of tie-dyeing where the cloth is tied and dyed to create patterns.
Sherwani is a traditional dress worn by men for weddings and other formal occasions. It is a long coat-like garment that is usually worn over a Kurta Pyjama or a Dhoti Kurta. Sherwanis are typically made of silk or other luxurious fabrics and may be embroidered with intricate designs.
Mekhla Chador is a traditional dress of Assam. It consists of a long skirt (Mekhla) and a draped shawl (Chador) over the shoulders.
Pheran is a traditional dress worn by men and women in Jammu and Kashmir. It is a long, loose gown-like garment made of wool.
Mundum Neriyathum is a traditional dress worn by women in Kerala. It consists of a two-piece garment - a skirt (Mundum) and a shawl (Neriyathum) draped over the shoulders.