TV shows that became hits globally

Pratidin Bureau

Game of Thrones (HBO) (2011-2019)

This fantasy epic based on George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" novels became a pop culture phenomenon around the world. It captured viewers with its complex plot, political intrigue, and stunning visuals.

Squid Game (Netflix) (2021)

This South Korean drama became a global sensation in late 2021. The story follows a group of people down on their luck who are invited to compete in a deadly children's game for a chance to win a life-changing amount of money.

Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) (Netflix) (2017-2021)

This Spanish heist crime drama became a surprise hit on Netflix. The show follows a group of professional thieves who plan an ambitious heist of the Royal Mint of Spain.

Breaking Bad (AMC) (2008-2013)

This American neo-Western crime drama gained a devoted international following. The story follows a high school chemistry teacher who is diagnosed with terminal cancer and turns to cooking and selling meth to secure his family's financial future.

The Walking Dead (AMC) (2010-present)

This American post-apocalyptic horror drama has been a major hit for AMC. The show follows a group of survivors who travel across the country following a zombie apocalypse.

Sherlock (BBC) (2010-2017)

This modern take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's classic detective stories was a hit with audiences around the world. The show stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes and Martin Freeman as Dr. John Watson.

Narcos (Netflix) (2015-2017)

This American biographical crime drama chronicles the rise and fall of Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar. The show was praised for its acting, directing, and writing.

Parasite (HBO) (2020)

This South Korean black comedy thriller film gained international acclaim after winning four Academy Awards, including Best Picture. The story follows the members of a poor family who scheme to become employed by a wealthy family.

