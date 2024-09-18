UCL Showdown: Inter's Big Test Against Manchester City!

Pratidin Time
Manchester City vs Inter Milan
In a rematch of the 2023 Istanbul final, the Premier League champions take on the Serie A title holders in a seismic early-season clash of the new league phase at the Etihad. The match is scheduled to take place at 12:30 am (IST).
Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland, standing 194 cm tall, is a key forward for Manchester City, known for his powerful left-footed shots. In the UEFA Champions League, Haaland has consistently impressed with his goal-scoring prowess, making a significant impact in crucial matches and solidifying his status as a top attacker.
Rodri
At 28, 191 cm tall, and wearing number 16, Rodri is a crucial midfield presence for Manchester City. Known for his right-footed precision, he excels in the UEFA Champions League with his vision, passing, and game control, playing a key role in City's success.
Phil Foden
At 23, Phil Foden shines in the UEFA Champions League with notable goals and assists. His creativity and skill make him a key player for Manchester City, showcasing his talent and rising prominence in European football.
Hakan Çalhanoğlu
Hakan Çalhanoğlu is a vital playmaker for Inter Milan, known for his vision and precision. In the UEFA Champions League, his ability to control the game and deliver key passes has made him a standout performer for the team.
Denzel Dumfries
Denzel Dumfries, a key figure for Inter Milan, excels as a dynamic right-back. Known for his pace, defensive solidity, and attacking contributions, Dumfries plays a crucial role in both defense and offense.
Benjamin Pavard
Benjamin Pavard, a crucial defender for Inter Milan, is celebrated for his defensive reliability and versatility. Known for his strong positioning and composure, Pavard plays a key role in fortifying Inter's defense.
Man City vs Inter: Do you Know?
Manchester City and Inter Milan have met only once before, in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 final at Istanbul's Atatürk Stadium, where City won 1-0 to secure their first Champions League title.