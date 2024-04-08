Unique Accommodations for a Memorable Stay

Pratidin Bureau
Imagine waking up to the sound of birds chirping and leaves rustling outside your window.
Yurts are portable round dwellings traditionally used by nomadic groups in Central Asia.
Waking up on the water surrounded by stunning scenery? Houseboats provide a unique and relaxing way to explore waterways.
Earthen homes are built partially or entirely underground, using the earth for insulation and temperature regulation.
For a truly arctic adventure, consider staying in an ice hotel.
If you're looking for an unforgettable underwater experience, consider staying in an underwater hotel.