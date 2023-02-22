8 Unsolved Mysteries in India That Are Sure to Shock You

Pratidin Bureau
The subcontinent of India is home to many mysterious and unexplained phenomena that continue to baffle scientists and researchers. From haunted tombs to mass bird suicides, these enigmatic events have fascinated people for years.
In 1942, hundreds of human skeletons were found around the lake. The bones, believed to be over 1,200 years old, remain unidentified, their cause of death unknown.
In 2006, the Indian Army claimed to have seen a "yellowish sphere" near the Kongka La Pass. Similar sightings have been reported in the region, leading to speculation about the Himalayas being a hub for extraterrestrial activity.
Built in the 16th century, it's known to be haunted by the ghosts of Jamali and Kamali. Visitors have reported hearing strange noises and feeling uneasy, with some even claiming to have seen the apparitions themselves.
The Magnetic Hill in Ladakh is a place where cars seem to defy the laws of physics. When a car is put in neutral, it appears to roll uphill, as if being pulled by some unseen force.
In 1930, a young girl claimed to recall her past life in a village 150 miles away. Her accuracy in recalling details that she could not have known otherwise led to an investigation by Mahatma Gandhi, who believed in reincarnation.
Thousands of birds plunge to their death in the Assam village. The phenomenon, occurring annually between August and November, has stumped scientists for over a century. The cause of attraction to the village lights remains unknown.
These strange lights are spotted in the West Bengal marshes. They appear suddenly and vanish in a flicker. Though some assume them as swamp gas, others believe them to be spirits of deceased fishermen.
Kodinhi, a small town in Kerala, is home to an unusually high number of twins. The town has over 400 sets of twins, which is nearly six times the global average. Scientists are still trying to understand why this phenomenon occurs.