Vegeterian foods with the highest protein count

Pratidin Bureau
18.5 grams per cup (cooked). Lentils are a type of legume that is high in protein, fiber, and iron.
15 grams per cup (cooked). Tempeh is a fermented soybean cake that is a good source of protein, fiber, and probiotics.
15 grams per cup (cooked). Black beans are a type of bean that is high in protein, fiber, and antioxidants.
15 grams per cup (cooked). Kidney beans are another type of bean that is high in protein, fiber, and folate.
14.5 grams per cup (cooked). Chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans, are a type of legume that is high in protein, fiber, and folate.
8 grams per 3-ounce serving. Tofu is a soybean curd that is a good source of protein, calcium, and iron.
8 grams per cup (cooked). Quinoa is a whole grain that is high in protein, fiber, and all nine essential amino acids.
25 grams per 3 ounces. Seitan is a wheat gluten product that is high in protein and low in carbs.
14 grams per 2 tablespoons. Nutritional yeast is a deactivated yeast that is a good source of protein, vitamin B12, and fiber.
10-15 grams per cup (cooked). Sprouted grains are grains that have been germinated. They are a good source of protein, fiber, and vitamins.