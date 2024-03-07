Vegeterian foods with the highest protein count

Pratidin Bureau

1. Lentils

18.5 grams per cup (cooked). Lentils are a type of legume that is high in protein, fiber, and iron.

Lentils | Image: Google

2. Tempeh

15 grams per cup (cooked). Tempeh is a fermented soybean cake that is a good source of protein, fiber, and probiotics.

Tempeh | Image: Google

3. Black Beans

15 grams per cup (cooked). Black beans are a type of bean that is high in protein, fiber, and antioxidants.

Black Beans | Image: Google

4. Kidney Beans

15 grams per cup (cooked). Kidney beans are another type of bean that is high in protein, fiber, and folate.

Kidney Beans | Image: Google

5. Chickpeas

14.5 grams per cup (cooked). Chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans, are a type of legume that is high in protein, fiber, and folate.

Chickpeas | Image: Google

6. Tofu

8 grams per 3-ounce serving. Tofu is a soybean curd that is a good source of protein, calcium, and iron.

Tofu | Image: Google

7. Quinoa

8 grams per cup (cooked). Quinoa is a whole grain that is high in protein, fiber, and all nine essential amino acids.

Quinoa | Image: Google

8. Seitan

25 grams per 3 ounces. Seitan is a wheat gluten product that is high in protein and low in carbs.

Seitan | Image: Google

9. Nutritional yeast

14 grams per 2 tablespoons. Nutritional yeast is a deactivated yeast that is a good source of protein, vitamin B12, and fiber.

Nutritional yeast | Image: Google

10. Sprouted grains

10-15 grams per cup (cooked). Sprouted grains are grains that have been germinated. They are a good source of protein, fiber, and vitamins.

Sprouted grains | Image: Google