Vijay Sethupathi as a villain ranked

Pratidin Bureau
A cat-and-mouse game between a notorious gangster and a determined cop. Sethupathi's charismatic and layered performance as Vedha won critical acclaim, making this one of his most iconic villain roles.
A young professor clashes with a brutal gangster running a juvenile home. Bhavani’s chilling demeanor and Sethupathi’s intense portrayal made him a memorable antagonist against Vijay's protagonist.
A hostel warden with a mysterious past confronts a dangerous gang. Sethupathi’s role as Jithu, a ruthless gangster, showcased his versatility and added depth to the film's thrilling narrative.
A man caught in a web of love, friendship, and betrayal. Sethupathi's role as the cunning and jealous Murugan marked one of his early performances as an effective antagonist.
A cop's mission to bring down a drug syndicate leads to unexpected alliances and betrayals. As Santhanam, Sethupathi's sinister presence and complex character were pivotal to the film’s gripping storyline.
A poignant love story set against the backdrop of caste-based oppression. Sethupathi’s portrayal of the rigid and oppressive Raayanam added gravitas to the film’s emotional core.