Vijay Sethupathi essentials the actors top 7 highest rated imdb movies

Pratidin Bureau
IMDb Rating - 8.6. This complex and thought-provoking dramedy explores the interconnected lives of seemingly ordinary people on a life-changing day.
IMDb Rating - 8.5. A nostalgic and heartwarming romance that revisits the bittersweet memories of a high school couple reuniting after 23 years. Prepare to be swept away by the power of first love.
IMDb Rating - 8.3. A hilarious black comedy following a group of aspiring filmmakers whose quest for funding leads them down a hilariously absurd path.
IMDb Rating - 8.2. A thrilling neo-noir crime drama based on the classic folktale Vikramaditya and Betal. Witness the intense cop-criminal face-off between Sethupathi and R. Madhavan.
IMDb Rating - 8.2. A coming-of- age story meets laugh-out-loud comedy. This film explores friendship, love, and the youthful spirit of rebellion.
IMDb Rating - 8.0. A powerful social drama that tackles the sensitive issue of honor killings. Sethupathi delivers a nuanced performance alongside an ensemble cast.
IMDb Rating - 7.2. A fun and action-packed commercial entertainer with a dash of social commentary. Vijay Sethupathi plays a stylish gangster with a heart of gold.