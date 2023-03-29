Virat Kohli Can Break These 3 Records In IPL 2023

Pratidin Time
Virat Kohli is one of the most consistent performers in the IPL over the years. Having made his debut in 2008, Kohli has featured in every season.
Virat Kohli has played 223 matches in his IPL career and scored 6,624 runs, the most by any player in the league. He can add to that this season and also go on to set some new records.
Ahead of the new IPL season, here are some of the records that the former RCB captain can break.
Virat Kohli is on 93, second most among active IPL players. He could reach the 100 milestone and possibly go beyond to better Suresh Raina's tally of 109.
With 5 centuries in the IPL so far, Virat Kohli is only behind Chris Gayle who has 6. Considering the form he is in, it's only a matter of time before Kohli owns this record.
In 223 matches so far, Virat Kohli has scored 6,624 runs and already holds that record. He can go a step further and become the first player to score 7,000 runs in IPL. He is just short by 376 runs.
Known for his aggressive and flamboyant batting, Virat Kohli is no stranger with the ball. In the IPL, he has four wickets. Perhaps, he would like to add to that as well.
Under the captaincy of Faf du Plessis, RCB will again be looking to have a good campaign and Virat Kohli is undoubtedly their most valuable assets.