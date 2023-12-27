Visa Free Countries for Indians

Pratidin Bureau

1. Bhutan

Immerse yourself in the stunning Himalayan landscape, explore ancient monasteries, and witness vibrant cultural festivals.

Bhutan | Image: Google

2. Nepal

Trek through the majestic Himalayas, visit the iconic Mount Everest, and experience the warmth of Nepalese hospitality.

Nepal | Image: Google

3. Sri Lanka

Discover pristine beaches, lush rainforests, ancient ruins, and delicious cuisine in this island paradise.

Sri Lanka | Image: Google

4. Maldives

Relax on pristine beaches, snorkel amidst vibrant coral reefs, and unwind in luxurious overwater bungalows.

Maldives | Image: Google

5. Thailand

Experience the bustling cityscapes of Bangkok, explore ancient temples, and soak up the sun on idyllic islands.

Thailand | Image: Google

6. Bolivia

Hike the breathtaking Salar de Uyuni, explore the vibrant city of La Paz, and discover the ancient ruins of Tiwanaku.

Bolivia | Image: Google

7. Ecuador

Visit the Galapagos Islands and marvel at its unique wildlife, trek through the Andes Mountains, and witness the majesty of the Amazon rainforest.

Ecuador | Image: Google

8. Suriname

Immerse yourself in the diverse cultures of this South American gem, explore lush rainforests, and spot unique wildlife.

Suriname | Image: Google

9. Seychelles

Relax on pristine beaches, swim with giant turtles, and explore the lush greenery of this island paradise.

Seychelles | Image: Google

10. Mauritius

Discover a kaleidoscope of cultures, stunning beaches, and verdant landscapes on this volcanic island.

Mauritius | Image: Google