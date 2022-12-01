How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 live in India?

Pratidin Bureau

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 kicked off on November 20, and there was some confusion about the broadcast and streaming rights here in India.

A few days before the World Cup it was announced that Jio Cinema would be the streaming partner and not Voot.

So here are some apps and channels to watch the FIFA world cup in india.

JioCinema

JioCinema is the official streaming partner for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. It has a dedicated app on both Android and iOS, also available for Smart TVs.

My VI app, Vi Movies, and TV

All Vodafone Idea customers can use the  Vi App to stream the Qatar FIFA World Cup matches for free.

Tata Play

The Tata Play (previously Tata Sky) subscriber, can use the Tata Play app as a free alternative to watching the Qatar FIFA world cup from India.

On TV

Football fans can watch the FIFA world cup all matches on the sports 18 channel.

Apart from these, there are a few apps that let users watch FIFA world cup 2022 for free.

Supersports

SuperSport is a well-known alternative to watching sports matches. All you need to do is apply for a VPN and you can stream the  FIFA matches for free without any disruptions.

BBC Iplayer

Another free platform to watch FIFA matches is BBC iPlayer. You will be needing a VPN to watch the matches.

