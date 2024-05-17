WG Grace: Father of Cricket

Pratidin Bureau
William Gilbert Grace, often referred to as WG Grace, is widely regarded as the "Father of Cricket". His contributions to the development of the sport are undeniable.
WG Grace was a dominant batsman, bowler, and fielder. He scored an incredible 54,896 runs in his first-class career, which was a record that stood for many years. He also took over 2,800 wickets. His all-round skills made him a valuable asset to any team.
Grace's approach to batting was revolutionary for his time. He played with an aggressive and attacking style, which set the tone for future generations of cricketers.
WG Grace was one of the first cricket superstars. He was a huge draw for crowds and helped to popularize the sport. His fame transcended cricket; he was a well-known figure in England.
While there have been many other great cricketers since WG Grace, his impact on the sport is undeniable. He is considered one of the greatest cricketers of all time and is rightly called the "Father of Cricket".