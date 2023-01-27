What Are the 7 Wonders of the World?

Pratidin Bureau
The Great Wall of China established on 220 BC is a series of fortifications made of brick, stone, tamped earth, wood, and other materials, generally built along an east-to-west line across the historical northern borders. t is the longest wall in the world, stretching over 13,000 miles.
Petra is a historical and archaeological city in southern Jordan. It is famous for its rock-cut architecture and water conduit system. Another name for Petra is the Rose City due to the color of the stone out of which it is carved.
The Pyramids of Giza were built during the reign of the Pharaoh Khufu, who ruled Egypt around 2589-2566 BC. The Great Pyramid of Giza is the oldest and only remaining of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.
The Colosseum, also known as the Flavian Amphitheatre, is an elliptical amphitheater in the center of Rome, Italy. The Colosseum was established on 80 BC.
The Great Sphinx is a limestone statue of a mythical creature with the body of a lion and the head of a human. It is located on the Giza Plateau in Egypt and is believed to have been built around 2500 BC
Machu Picchu is a 15th-century Inca citadel located in the Andes Mountains of Peru. It is believed to have been built as an estate for the Inca emperor Pachacuti and is considered one of the most important examples of Inca architecture.
The Taj Mahal is a white marble mausoleum located in Agra, India. It was built by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his third wife, Mumtaz Mahal.