Who is Aamir Khan's son-in-law Nupur Shikhare?

Pratidin Bureau
Amir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, tied the knot with Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai on January 3. If you are wondering who is Nupur Shikhare, we are here with the answers!
Nupur Shikhare is a fitness coach.
Dodging the traditional Baraat, groom Nupur, a four-time Iron Man finisher, came to get married to his wonderful bride Ira, running.
Nupur has worked as a fitness trainer for celebrities such as Sushmita Sen, Pulkit Samrat, Rana Daggubati, and several others.
Nupur Shikhare has also trained his father-in-law and actor Aamir Khan
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare crossed paths during the Covid-19 lockdown and fell in love in 2021