Who is Bobby Deol's wife Tania Deol, 'the love of this life?

Pratidin Bureau

Like all the Deol ladies, Tania Deol has largely stayed away from the spotlight.

Bobby Deol's wife Tania Deol | Image: Google

Bobby Deol's wife Tania is a successful businesswoman.

Bobby Deol's wife Tania Deol | Image: Google

She is an interior designer and a fashion designer by profession and had also contributed to Bollywood films Jurm and Nanhe jaisalmer as costume designer.

Bobby Deol's wife Tania Deol | Image: Google

Tania's father Devendra Ahuja is a multimillionaire business man.

Bobby Deol's wife Tania Deol | Image: Google

Tanya and Bobby met at an Italian cafe and the two got married in a traditional Indian wedding in 1996.

Bobby Deol's wife Tania Deol | Image: Google

Bobby has always considered Tania as his pillar of support.

Bobby Deol's wife Tania Deol | Image: Google

Bobby and Tania have two children, Aryaman and Dharam Deol.

Bobby Deol's wife Tania Deol | Image: Google