Who is Bobby Deol's wife Tania Deol, 'the love of this life?

Pratidin Bureau
Like all the Deol ladies, Tania Deol has largely stayed away from the spotlight.
Bobby Deol's wife Tania is a successful businesswoman.
She is an interior designer and a fashion designer by profession and had also contributed to Bollywood films Jurm and Nanhe jaisalmer as costume designer.
Tania's father Devendra Ahuja is a multimillionaire business man.
Tanya and Bobby met at an Italian cafe and the two got married in a traditional Indian wedding in 1996.
Bobby has always considered Tania as his pillar of support.
Bobby and Tania have two children, Aryaman and Dharam Deol.