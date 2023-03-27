Winners And Losers As BCCI Releases Annual Player Contracts

Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja was promoted to Grade A+, the highest pay bracket as BCCI released the annual player contracts for 2022-23. He will earn Rs 7 crores.

Hardik Himanshu Pandya

Hardik Pandya was awarded the biggest promotion by BCCI after being upgraded to Grade A from Grade C. He will now earn Rs 5 crores.

Axar Rajeshbhai Patel

BCCI also handed Axar Patel a promotion from Grade B to Grade A. He will now be earning Rs 5 crores.

Rishabh Rajendra Pant

Haivng been out of action since his accident, Rishabh Pant was retained in the same Grade A by BCCI.

Suryakumar Ashok Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav had a great season and was rewarded with a promotion from Grade Grade C to Grade B. He will now earn Rs 3 crores.

Shubman Gill

Similar story here as Shubman Gill proved his worth scoring centuries in all three formats. He also scored an ODI double ton and was duly promoted by BCCI from Grade C to Grade B.

Kannur Lokesh Rahul

KL Rahul paid the price for poor performances and was demoted as a result from Grade A to Grade B. He will now earn Rs 3 crores.

Shardul Narendra Thakur

Another player who faced demotion was Shardul Thakur. BCCI demoted him from Grade B to Grade C. He will now earn Rs 1 crore.

Hanuma Vihari, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal and Deepak Chahar

It feels like the end of the road for them as they were dropped from contracts altogether by the BCCI.

Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda and KS Bharat

New beginnings for these men as the BCCI handed them a contract each this season.