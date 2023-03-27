Winners And Losers As BCCI Releases Annual Player Contracts

Pratidin Time
Ravindra Jadeja was promoted to Grade A+, the highest pay bracket as BCCI released the annual player contracts for 2022-23. He will earn Rs 7 crores.
Hardik Pandya was awarded the biggest promotion by BCCI after being upgraded to Grade A from Grade C. He will now earn Rs 5 crores.
BCCI also handed Axar Patel a promotion from Grade B to Grade A. He will now be earning Rs 5 crores.
Haivng been out of action since his accident, Rishabh Pant was retained in the same Grade A by BCCI.
Suryakumar Yadav had a great season and was rewarded with a promotion from Grade Grade C to Grade B. He will now earn Rs 3 crores.
Similar story here as Shubman Gill proved his worth scoring centuries in all three formats. He also scored an ODI double ton and was duly promoted by BCCI from Grade C to Grade B.
KL Rahul paid the price for poor performances and was demoted as a result from Grade A to Grade B. He will now earn Rs 3 crores.
Another player who faced demotion was Shardul Thakur. BCCI demoted him from Grade B to Grade C. He will now earn Rs 1 crore.
It feels like the end of the road for them as they were dropped from contracts altogether by the BCCI.
New beginnings for these men as the BCCI handed them a contract each this season.