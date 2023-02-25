Top 10 Most Accomplished Women Cricketers in the World

Pratidin Bureau
An Australian all-rounder and one of the best cricketers of her generation.
The captain of the Indian women's cricket team, and the all-time leading run-scorer in women's international cricket.
A former New Zealand captain and one of the best batters in women's cricket.
A retired English wicket-keeper batswoman, known for her exceptional skills behind the stumps.
A West Indian all-rounder and the captain of their women's cricket team.
An Indian fast bowler and the highest wicket-taker in women's One Day Internationals.
The current captain of the Australian women's cricket team and one of the best batters in the world.
The captain of the South African women's cricket team and a top all-rounder.
The captain of the Sri Lankan women's cricket team and their leading run-scorer.
An English fast bowler and one of the most skilled bowlers in women's cricket.