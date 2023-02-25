Top 10 Most Accomplished Women Cricketers in the World

Pratidin Bureau

Ellyse Perry

An Australian all-rounder and one of the best cricketers of her generation.

Mithali Raj

The captain of the Indian women's cricket team, and the all-time leading run-scorer in women's international cricket.

Suzie Bates

A former New Zealand captain and one of the best batters in women's cricket.

Sarah Taylor

A retired English wicket-keeper batswoman, known for her exceptional skills behind the stumps.

Stafanie Taylor

A West Indian all-rounder and the captain of their women's cricket team.

Jhulan Goswami

An Indian fast bowler and the highest wicket-taker in women's One Day Internationals.

Meg Lanning

The current captain of the Australian women's cricket team and one of the best batters in the world.

Dane van Niekerk

The captain of the South African women's cricket team and a top all-rounder.

Chamari Atapattu

The captain of the Sri Lankan women's cricket team and their leading run-scorer.

Katherine Brunt

An English fast bowler and one of the most skilled bowlers in women's cricket.