World Cancer Day 2023: How a Healthy Lifestyle Can Lower Your Risk

Pratidin Bureau
World Cancer Day is an international observance held annually on February 4th to raise awareness about cancer and encourage its prevention, detection, and treatment.
Studies have shown that diet, exercise, and lifestyle choices can play a significant role in reducing the risk of developing cancer.
Eating a diet high in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein and low in processed foods and red meat has been linked to a reduced risk of cancer.
Regular physical activity, such as at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per day, can lower the risk of several types of cancer.
Obesity has been linked to an increased risk of certain types of cancer, so maintaining a healthy weight is important.
Using tobacco products and excessive alcohol consumption can increase the risk of cancer.
Exposing skin to moderate amounts of sun and using sunscreen can help prevent skin cancer.
Regular screenings, such as mammograms or colonoscopies, can help detect cancer early when it is more treatable.
Reducing exposure to environmental pollutants and toxins, such as air pollution, can help reduce the risk of cancer.