World famous Sports Champions in their Childhood visualised with AI

Pratidin Bureau
Michael Jordan was was a natural athlete who excelled in a variety of sports, including basketball, baseball, and football.
Serena Williams started playing tennis at the age of three and was quickly recognized as a prodigy. She was known for her powerful serve and athleticism.
Usain Bolt was born to run. He is the world record holder in the 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4x100 meter relay.
The Master Blaster, India's cricketing icon, who redefined the game with his unparalleled talent and unwavering spirit.
Lionel Messi is widely considered to be one of the greatest soccer players of all time. He is known for his dribbling skills, passing ability, and goal-scoring prowess.