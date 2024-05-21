Write webstory points on 6 fastest indian film to reach 1000 crore mark

Pratidin Bureau

1. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) - 10 Days

This epic historical fantasy film starring Prabhas shattered records, becoming the first Indian film to reach 1000 crore in just 10 days!

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion | Image: Google

2. RRR (2022) - 16 Days

This action-packed period drama featuring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR took the box office by storm, reaching the 1000 crore milestone in a speedy 16 days.

RRR | Image: Google

3. KGF Chapter 2 (2022) - 16 Days

Yash's action sequel KGF Chapter 2 matched RRR's feat, reaching 1000 crore in 16 days, proving the power of the Kannada film industry.

KGF Chapter 2 | Image: Google

4. Jawan (2023) - 18 Days

Shah Rukh Khan's action extravaganza Jawan rocketed to the 1000 crore club in 18 days, showcasing his enduring stardom.

Jawan | Image: Google

5. Pathaan (2023) - 27 Days

The highly anticipated return of Shah Rukh Khan alongside Deepika Padukone in Pathaan took 27 days to reach the 1000 crore mark, proving their star power.

Pathaan | Image: Google

6. Dangal (2016) - 154 Days

Aamir Khan's inspiring sports drama Dangal took a longer route but achieved cult status, eventually reaching the 1000 crore mark in 154 days.

Dangal | Image: Google