Write webstory points on 6 fastest indian film to reach 1000 crore mark

Pratidin Bureau
This epic historical fantasy film starring Prabhas shattered records, becoming the first Indian film to reach 1000 crore in just 10 days!
This action-packed period drama featuring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR took the box office by storm, reaching the 1000 crore milestone in a speedy 16 days.
Yash's action sequel KGF Chapter 2 matched RRR's feat, reaching 1000 crore in 16 days, proving the power of the Kannada film industry.
Shah Rukh Khan's action extravaganza Jawan rocketed to the 1000 crore club in 18 days, showcasing his enduring stardom.
The highly anticipated return of Shah Rukh Khan alongside Deepika Padukone in Pathaan took 27 days to reach the 1000 crore mark, proving their star power.
Aamir Khan's inspiring sports drama Dangal took a longer route but achieved cult status, eventually reaching the 1000 crore mark in 154 days.