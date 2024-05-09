Yodha to Raazi,7 Bollywood spy movies

Pratidin Bureau
Sidharth Malhotra is all set for his next release Yodha. The actor will once again be seen fighting for his countrymen
Alia Bhatt's Raazi is one the best Bollywood movies based on Spy agent
Agent Vinod is another classic Bollywood spy movie starring Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan
Ek Tha Tiger is YRF's first spy agent movie. This film helmed Yash Raj Film's soy universe.
War starring Hrithik Roshan was another hit by YRF. Aget Kabir also became a part of this spy universe
The latest edition to YRF's spy universe was Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan
Khufiya (Secret) is a Hindi-language spy thriller film starring Tabu and Ali Fazal. It is based on Amar Bhushan's espionage novel Escape to Nowhere