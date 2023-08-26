Yoga Asanas That Help Ease Menstrual Cramps

Pratidin Bureau
This pose is a gentle way to release tension in the lower back and pelvis. To do this pose, kneel on the floor with your knees hip-width apart. Lower your torso down to your thighs, resting your forehead on the ground. You can also place your hands on your hips or the ground in front of you. Hold this pose for 5-10 breaths.
This pose helps to stretch the inner thighs and groin, which can help to relieve cramps in the lower abdomen. To do this pose, sit on the floor with your legs extended in front of you. Bend your knees and bring the soles of your feet together. Hold your feet with your hands and gently draw your knees down towards the ground. Hold this pose for 5-10 breaths.
This pose helps to stretch the hamstrings and lower back, which can help to relieve pressure on the uterus. To do this pose, stand with your feet hip-width apart. Bend forward from the hips, keeping your back straight. Reach down towards your toes, or rest your hands on your shins or thighs. Hold this pose for 5-10 breaths.
This pose helps to improve circulation and reduce inflammation, which can both help to relieve menstrual cramps. To do this pose, sit with your back against a wall. Place your legs up the wall, keeping your knees bent. Rest your arms by your sides or on your chest. Hold this pose for 5-10 minutes.
This pose helps to massage the spine and pelvis, which can help to relieve pain and improve circulation. To do this pose, start on your hands and knees. As you inhale, arch your back and lift your head, looking up at the ceiling. As you exhale, round your back and tuck your chin to your chest. Repeat this 5-10 times.