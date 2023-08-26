Yoga Asanas That Help Ease Menstrual Cramps

Bound angle pose (Baddha Konasana)

This pose helps to stretch the inner thighs and groin, which can help to relieve cramps in the lower abdomen. To do this pose, sit on the floor with your legs extended in front of you. Bend your knees and bring the soles of your feet together. Hold your feet with your hands and gently draw your knees down towards the ground. Hold this pose for 5-10 breaths.