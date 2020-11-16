Amri Karbi Community to Stage Blockade at NH37 Tomorrow

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
The Amri Karbi Student Union (AKSU), Amri Karbi Development Council (AKDC), Amri Karbi National Council (AKNC), Amri Karbi Arleso Aseim (AKAA), and other organizations of the Amri Karbi community will stage a blockade at NH37 at Lalmati on November 17.

The blockade will be observed from 8 AM, informed Additional DGP (Law & Order) GP Singh through his twitter handle.

The ADGP advised the commuters to avoid the stretch on November 17 and asked the people travelling between Lower and Upper Assam may utilize the North Bank Highway.

Singh in his tweet said, “Amri Karbi Student Union (AKSU), Amri Karbi Devt. Council (AKDC), Amri Karbi National Council (AKNC), Amri Karbi Arleso Aseim(AKAA) and other organisations of Amri Karbi community have planned to block NH 37 at Lalmati, Sonapur Guwahati starting from 8 AM on Nov 17th.”

“People are advised to avoid this stretch on Nov 17th. People travelling between Lower and Upper Assam May utilize North Bank Highway,” he added.

