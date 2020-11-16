Amri Karbi Community to Stage Blockade at NH37 Tomorrow

The Amri Karbi Student Union (AKSU), Amri Karbi Development Council (AKDC), Amri Karbi National Council (AKNC), Amri Karbi Arleso Aseim (AKAA), and other organizations of the Amri Karbi community will stage a blockade at NH37 at Lalmati on November 17.

The blockade will be observed from 8 AM, informed Additional DGP (Law & Order) GP Singh through his twitter handle.

The ADGP advised the commuters to avoid the stretch on November 17 and asked the people travelling between Lower and Upper Assam may utilize the North Bank Highway.

“People are advised to avoid this stretch on Nov 17th. People travelling between Lower and Upper Assam May utilize North Bank Highway,” he added.

