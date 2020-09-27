Amritsar: Farmers Continue Rail Blockade

Farmers squatted on the Amritsar-Delhi railway track here on Sunday, continuing their ‘rail-roko’ agitation against the contentious farm bills passed by the Parliament last week, a PTI report stated.



People from nearby villages brought cooked food and other items for the demonstrators. ‘Langar’ (community kitchen) has also been organised at the site by local gurdwaras, it said.



Women wearing saffron dupattas also joined the protest, raised slogans against the Centre, and said they would not allow the implementation of the three legislations, it further said.



Farmers, under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, have been staging a sit-in on the rail track in Punjab since last Wednesday.



Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher demanded that all the sitting 13 MPs from Punjab should tender their resignation with immediate effect in support of the farmers’ demands. He asserted that BJP leaders would not be allowed to enter villages.



The committee had announced to extend their agitation till September 29. Trains services remained suspended in the state because of the protest, the report added.



