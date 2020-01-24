Amritsar Teacher Creates National Flag Using 71K Toothpicks

A government school teacher in Amritsar has made a national flag with 71,000 toothpicks to mark India’s 71st Republic Day.

Teacher Baljinder Singh, who took 40 days to achieve the feat, said, “Ahead of the Republic Day, I made a national flag with toothpicks.”

Singh, while quoted by news agency ANI said, “For a long time, I had been thinking of doing something which no one has done before. So, I came up with this idea. I want this to be the longest flag. It took me 40 days to complete the flag.”

He said, the Republic Day will be celebrated at the district level and he will try to present the flag on the occasion.

His effort has been praised by internet users and salutes him in the comments section.

“We salute your patriotism,” a user commented. “Nice effort. Keep it up,” wrote another user.