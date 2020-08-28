Top StoriesNational

Amritsar: Three Dead After Building Collapses

By Pratidin Bureau
Pic courtesy - ANI
44

Three died and four injured on Thursday night after the roof of a three-storeyed building collapsed following heavy rainfall in Amritsar, Punjab.

“Nine people were residing here. Three of them died on the spot. The roof collapsed due to rainfall and police are not allowing anyone to go inside right now,” said Assistant sub-inspector Prabhjit Singh.

The incident occurred in the Kot Baba Deep Singh locality on Sultanwind road at around 2.30 AM, police said.

Related News

Assam Govt Appoints 5319 LP, UP Teachers

Lumding MLA Sibu Mishra Tests COVID-19+

Japan PM Shinzo Abe Resigns

Resolution To Bring Arunachal Under 6th Schedule Passed

The deceased were identified as Raman Kumar Sunny, 35, his eight-year old daughter and their tenant Lal Singh, 85.

You might also like
Regional

Nagaland’s COVID-19 Tally Rises to 130

Regional

Conrad confirms 6 positive, 6 rested

Regional

ASTC introduces Uberization scheme

Regional

CM Sonowal reviews flood preparedness of state

Regional

Congress leader caught with several lakhs in his car

Regional

Nagaland declared “Disturbed Area” for 6 months under AFSPA

Comments
Loading...