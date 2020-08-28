Amritsar: Three Dead After Building Collapses

Three died and four injured on Thursday night after the roof of a three-storeyed building collapsed following heavy rainfall in Amritsar, Punjab.

“Nine people were residing here. Three of them died on the spot. The roof collapsed due to rainfall and police are not allowing anyone to go inside right now,” said Assistant sub-inspector Prabhjit Singh.

The incident occurred in the Kot Baba Deep Singh locality on Sultanwind road at around 2.30 AM, police said.

The deceased were identified as Raman Kumar Sunny, 35, his eight-year old daughter and their tenant Lal Singh, 85.