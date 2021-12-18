Amritsar: Youth Beaten to Death at Golden Temple After Alleged Sacrilege Attempt

A man was beaten to death on the premises of Amritsar’s Golden Temple on Saturday after allegedly barging into the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine and disrupting services. According to the police he had tried to defecate the Guru Granth Sahib with a sword.

According to DCP Parminder Singh Bhandal, the 24 to 25-year-old man had died during an altercation with Sangat people. His body has been sent to the Civil Hospital in Amritsar.

A Times of India report quoting eyewitnesses suggest that the youth had been standing in line for darshan when he abruptly climbed the safety railing during the ‘Rehras Sahib’ on Saturday evening. Reportedly, he had tried to pick up the golden sword kept before the swaroop of the holy book. Another eyewitness had suggested that he also tried to pick up flowers that were kept nearby. Footage broadcast during the prayers also showed devotees rushing to stop the man.

Reportedly, he had been overpowered by the ‘Sewadars’ and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee task force. He was allegedly beaten to death by enraged sangats and sewadars.

