AMSU President Arunjyoti Moran Joins BJP

The President of All Moran Students’ Union (AMSU) Arunjyoti Moran joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday. He joined the party in the presence of its President Ranjit Dass at the party head office in Hengrabari.

Moran was the forefront leader who participated in the anti-CAA movement against the BJP government. He is likely to contest from Digboi challenging MLA Suren Phukan as he sought candidature from the Digboi constituency.

It may be mentioned that many top leaders of different organizations who actively participated in the anti-CAA movement have joined the political parties and Arunjyoti Moran is also among one of them.

General Secretary of Youth Congress Suresh Hazarika also joined BJP along with Moran.

Members from Mahila Congress also joined the saffron party in the presence of Ranjit Dass.

Welcoming the new members in the party, Dass said that a section of Congress MLAs want to join BJP and that 3-4 MLAs also spoke to him today regarding the joining in the party. He requested the Congress leaders not to join BJP saying that the members can join the party.