AMTRON’s Chief Accounts Officer Remanded To 4 Days Of Custody

The Chief Accounts Officer of AMTRON, Rahul Huzuri has been remanded to four days of custody. He was earlier detained and taken for questioning by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Mr. Huzuri was taken to the CID headquarters for questioning for his alleged role in hacking and looting the bank account of AMTRON of ₹2.57 crore.

He was produced before the CJM court today and the court remanded him to four days of custody. The Assam Police’s CID had arrested him on Thursday and had sought seven days of custody.

Meanwhile, Mr. Huzuri had accepted before the CID that his mail was hacked. He had mailed to several accounts and asked them to transfer money without the consent of AMTRON.

The bank account of Bank of Maharashtra, Panbazar branch, was hacked on November 8 and an amount of ₹2.57 crores was transferred. A mail was reportedly sent to bank authorities from the mail id of Rahul Huzuri.

