Amul Increases its Milk Price by Rs.2 Per Litre

Pratidin Bureau

The leading dairy brand Amul has hiked its milk prices by Rs.2 per litre across the country from Tuesday (July 1), the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) said.

 “The increase of Rs 2 per litre translates into a four percent increase in MRP (maximum retail price), which is much lower than average food inflation. The price revision is being done all India, in rest of the markets where Amul is marketing its fresh milk,” stated GCMMF in an official release.

In Ahmedabad, the price of Amul Gold will be Rs 29 per 500 ml, Taaza will be Rs 23 per 500 ml, and Amul Shakti will be Rs 26 per 500ml.

The GCMMF said that the prices of milk have not been revised for the past one-and-a-half years. “Due to the rise in costs of energy, packaging, logistics, the overall cost of operation has increased. Considering the rise in input costs, our member unions have also increased farmers’ prices in the range of Rs 45 to Rs 50 per kg fat, which is more than 6% over the previous year. The company as a policy passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to the milk producers. The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production,” it added.

Amul had last raised its prices by Rs 2  per litre in December 2019.

