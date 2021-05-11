Amul Releases Topical on New Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Leading dairy product company based in Gujarat, Amul congratulated Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma in a unique way hours after he had taken oath as the new Chief Minister of Assam.

The ‘Amul-Taste of India’ brand said in a tweet, “Ispar Biswas Karo! Sar, Makhan Khao” which means trust it, have butter, Sir.

The topical shared by Amul on Sarma is now making rounds on the internet.

The Chief Minister also thanked Amul for featuring him in the brand and making him more iconic.

Dr. Sarma took oath in Guwahati as the 15th chief minister of Assam on Monday.

The tweet has garnered 1,605 likes and 237 users have retweeted it till 8 am on Tuesday.

