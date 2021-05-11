Amul Releases Topical on New Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Amul
213

Leading dairy product company based in Gujarat, Amul congratulated Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma in a unique way hours after he had taken oath as the new Chief Minister of Assam.

The ‘Amul-Taste of India’ brand said in a tweet,  “Ispar Biswas Karo! Sar, Makhan Khao” which means trust it, have butter, Sir.

Related News

Assam CM Visits Sadin-Pratidin Owner Jayanta Baruah’s…

‘Will Continue as BJP State Prez for next 6 Months’: Ranjit…

Assam Reports 5,803 COVID Cases, 77 Deaths

Principal Of Dibrugarh’s Salt Brook Academy Dies Of…

The topical shared by Amul on Sarma is now making rounds on the internet.

The Chief Minister also thanked Amul for featuring him in the brand and making him more iconic.

Dr. Sarma took oath in Guwahati as the 15th chief minister of Assam on Monday.

The tweet has garnered 1,605 likes and 237 users have retweeted it till 8 am on Tuesday.

Also Read: Amit Shah Congratulates CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

You might also like
Regional

108, 102 to resume services in Assam

Regional

AASU slams Himanta

Regional

Golaghat Police Arrest 7 Drug Peddlers, Seize Drugs

Health

Assam Son Stands as God for Americans

Regional

Person Dies After Being Hit By Truck in Teok

Regional

Nagaland Registers 16 New Cases of COVID-19

Comments
Loading...