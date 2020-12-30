Anamika Ray National Media Lecture Today

The fourth Dr. Anamika Ray National Media Lecture will be delivered on Wednesday, on the topic “What hindered its flight: Educational Broadcasting in India” by Emeritus Professor of AIMC, Dr. R. Sreedher.

Dr. Sreedher has been working on educational broadcasting in the country for the last five decades. He was also the founder of India’s Educational Television – ‘Gyan Darshan’ and India’s Educational Radio – ‘Gyan Vaani’. Furthermore, Professor Sreedhar was also the former Director, CEMCA; EMPC, IGNOU, New Delhi; AIR, Doordarshan; EMC, Anna University, IIT Roorkee.

The lecture is organised annually by Guwahati-based Dr. Anamika Ray Memorial Trust (ARMT). The lecture will commence from 6 PM on Zoom to. The link to access the lecture is available on the Trust’s website.

“As we have seen in the last couple of months that most of the students, especially of far-flung areas in the country have been deprived of their education during COVID-19 pandemic, it becomes important to throw light upon the educational broadcasting in the country”, the Vice Chair of ARMT, Rajat Baran Mahanta said.

Mahanta, who also served the Government of Assam as Joint Secretary will be inaugurating the lecture, further said, “It is now time to revisit the foundational vision of educational broadcasting in the country and check whether it is materialised or what lapsed its very vision, especially in the context of pandemic”.

The first Lecture was delivered by Prof. Mohan Jyoti Dutta of National University of Singapore, followed by Dr Jatin Srivastava of Ohio University, USA and Dr. Pallavi Guha of Towson University, USA and former journalist of BBC (UK).

“Educational broadcasting in India today must take a true shape to address the grievances of the studentsdeprived of education during pandemic. So, it is very important to listen to one of the pioneers of educational broadcasting in India through the platform of this National Media Lecture”, the Managing Trustee of ARMT, Dr. Ankuran Dutta said.