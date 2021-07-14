Anchalik Gana Morcha leader Manjit Mahanta Joins Congress

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Manjit Mahanta

Leader of Anchalik Gana Morcha, Manjit Mahanta joined Congress on Wednesday along with Mehdi Alam Bora who quitted the party earlier and joined BJP came back to the Congress party again.

Businessman Raju Gogoi, Industrialist Jolly Ahmed, Abdul Wahid have also joined the Congress.

Former Panchayat President of BJP Sikander Ali also joined the party along with other members.

Joining the party they expressed dissatisfaction against the ruling party saying that the party has pushed the state towards destruction. “We have to fight for the rights of the indigenous people of the state and it is only possible only by remaining in the age-old party,” they said.

