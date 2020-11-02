NationalTop Stories

Andhra: 5 Killed After Cars Hit Diesel Laden Truck

By Pratidin Bureau
At least five people were killed in a road accident as two cars hit a tipper truck carrying diesel in the wee hours of Monday near Kadapa aiport in Andhra Pradesh.

As per reports, one of the vehicles caught fire within a few seconds resulting in the death of the four occupants. Three persons in the other vehicle have been injured and were taken to a local hospital. One of them succumbed to injuries.

According to police officials as reported by ANI, two vehicles were going towards Kadapa airport at around 3am in the morning when a tipper truck suddenly came out on to the road from the side road and collided with the two cars.

Furthermore, fire tenders have successfully extinguished the fire.

