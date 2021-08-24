Andhra: 8 Children Test Positive for COVID-19 After Random Testing

Eight students and two parents tested positive for COVID-19 after a random testing at a school in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district, adding to the worry of families.

The school in Andhra Pradesh has temporarily suspended classes as a precautionary measure and the positive students have been sent for home isolation. The test was conducted on Friday.

According to reports, four class 9 students, four class 10 students and two parents have tested positive of the virus. However, school authorities said that only four out of 67 students tested positive for the virus, contrary to claims made by families of the students.

A Class 3 student also tested positive in Gurja Primary School. Now, tests are being conducted on all students of primary schools in Andhra Pradesh, the report said.

Other schools in the district are also conducting random tests for all students physically attending classes after the schools reopened on August 16.

While government schools resumed physical classes, the majority of the private schools continue virtual classes.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday directed the health officials to ensure a thorough implementation of Covid guidelines.

The chief minister asked health officials to closely monitor schools and ensure that the students adhere to Covid guidelines such as wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing.

The chief minister has also stressed the need to take steps in setting up testing facilities in schools.

Jagan Reddy has asked authorities to ensure that before entering school premises, staff and faculty should be examined for any symptoms, and suspected persons should be asked to return home.

