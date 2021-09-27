Andhra Pradesh: Cyclonic Storm Gulab Sweeps Away Youth While Crossing River

A youth was reportedly swept away by the Cyclonic storm Gulab in the Mahendra Tanaya river while he was trying to cross the river on Sunday.

The missing youth was identified as G. Ramu, who hailed from Sailada village.

The Cyclonic storm Gulab crossed the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coast about 20 km north of Kalingapatnam, triggering widespread rain in the region on Sunday evening.

Three members of a family escaped narrowly when a big tree fell on their house under the Khairput block of Malkangiri district, stated a report from The Hindu.

In view of the cyclonic storm, Odisha evacuated around 40,000 people in six southern districts in view of the cyclonic storm.

Pradeep Kumar Jena, Special Relief Commissioner of Odisha said, “We have not yet received reports any major damages caused by the cyclone. We are expecting the wind speed to be around 50 km per hour when the cyclone passes over Odisha.”