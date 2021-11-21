Andhra Pradesh Floods: Heavy Destruction As Major Road And Rail Routes Cut Off

Officials said that floodwater gushing out from the Veligallu reservoir led to the collapse of the bridge.

Heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh caused the Penna river to overflow, as a result of which the main rail and road routes connecting the south and east remained cut off. Continuous rains over the last three days have caused flooding and much destruction as the death toll rose to 30 with many still missing.

The Chennai – Kolkata National Highway-16 was closed down in SPS Nellore district after water logged on it at Padugupadu. Consequently, hundreds of vehicles have been left stranded on either side of the road in queues that stretched for kilometers.

At least 17 Express trains had to be cancelled on the Chennai – Vijayawada grand trunk route as water overflowed on the tracks at Padugupadu. Three other trains were partially cancelled or had to be diverted.

More than two lakh cusecs of floodwater flowed out of the Somasila reservoir in SPS Nellore leading to severe flooding, according to the State Disaster Management Authority. This has also caused a breach of the National Highway-16 at Kovuru.

Bus services were also disrupted leaving hundreds of passengers stuck in the Nellore RTC bus station. Officials informed that vehicular traffic coming from Srikalahasti was stopped at the Tottembedu check post and was diverted via Pamuru and Darsi.

Elsewhere in the Kadapa district, a bridge over the Papagni river collapsed at Kamalpuram, resulting in road communication between Kapada and Ananthapuramu districts getting cut off.

Officials said that floodwater gushing out from the Veligallu reservoir led to the collapse of the bridge.

A three-storied building in Kadapa city reportedly also collapsed on Sunday. There were no casualties though as the residents had run out to safety moments before the incident.

A mother and child, who were trapped on the second floor, were rescued by police and fire services personnel.

