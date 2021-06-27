Andhra Pradesh Government Abolishes Interview For Government Jobs

The Andhra Pradesh government announced that it had abolished interviews for Group-I services and all other competitive examinations for recruiting to government jobs.

The announcement was made on Saturday where it was stated that there will be no interview for all the examinations conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission.

Earlier in 2019, the state government of Andhra Pradesh took decision not to conduct interviews for various notifications except for Group-1 that includes the posts of DSPs, deputy collectors, and deputy commissioners.

Also Read: PM Modi Urges Every Indian To Get Vaccinated On Mann Ki Baat

As per reports, the proposal was sent to the state government for approval.

Now, the government, passed orders (GO Ms No 58) that abolished interviews for all Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission examinations under all categories including for Group-I services.

According to reports, the government of Andhra Pradesh said that the decision was taken with a view to maintaining utmost transparency and ensuring complete trust of the competing candidates in the entire selection process.

The decision gained importance after the high court stalled the Group-1 recruitment process at interview stage with a few objections raised by aspirants, report stated.